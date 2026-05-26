Report: Thunder could trade up for 1 elite draft prospect

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder could be making another power move.

Oklahoma City may try to trade up into the top four of this year’s NBA Draft and pursue ex-Duke star Cameron Boozer, according to a report Monday by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Siegel notes that the Thunder could potentially use their No. 12 and No. 17 picks in the 2026 draft (along with other assets) in order to trade up.

Boozer, 18, is not expected to last beyond the top four of next month’s draft. The National College Player of the Year in 2026, Boozer averaged a stout 22.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game for Duke last season.

The son of former All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron is regarded as perhaps the most NBA-ready prospect in this year’s class. Though he lacks the upside of an AJ Dybantsa or a Darryn Peterson and also came under fire during the NCAA Tournament for his poor defense, Boozer will be ready to make an impact from Day 1 in the league.

As for the Thunder, who are currently tied 2-2 with the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference FInals, they are locked into their core trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams , and Chet Holmgren through at least 2030. But Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein have team options for next season, and Oklahoma City might have to part with one or both of those players in order to avoid the second apron of the luxury tax.

Building through the draft though will allow the Thunder to replace some of their role players with completely cost-controlled young talent. It remains to be seen however if the 6-foot-9 Boozer will be their primary target or if OKC can find a better fit for their dynasty-ready core instead.