Report: Thunder VP Troy Weaver is leader for Pistons GM job

The Detroit Pistons appear to have a frontrunner for their general manager vacancy.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported on Sunday night that Oklahoma City Thunder executive Troy Weaver is a top choice in the Pistons’ GM search. He says the sides are working on a deal.

The Pistons have been looking for a new GM since May and have not had someone officially acting in that role since Stan Van Gundy was fired in 2018. Ed Stefanski, who operated as the team’s de facto GM, is leading the search.

Weaver is Oklahoma City’s Vice President of Basketball Operations and has worked for the team since 2008. Weaver has a college coaching background, as he served as an assistant at Syracuse, Pitt and New Mexico. He was an assistant coach at Syracuse when the school won the national championship, led by Carmelo Anthony.