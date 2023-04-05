Former NBA star has harsh comment about Mavericks’ issues

The Dallas Mavericks have proven to be one of the biggest disappointments of the NBA season. They traded for Kyrie Irving while holding down a playoff spot, and have completely collapsed since then.

Former NBA star Tim Hardaway Sr. thinks he knows one reason for the team’s issues. According to Hardaway, the team lacks real leadership, and ruined a good thing by making the Irving trade.

"That trade wasn't for them, what isn't broken doesn't need to be fixed. They're missing a leader out there. Luka is not a leader, Kyrie is not a leader." — @HardawaySr on the Mavs: pic.twitter.com/5IfbQHmHYg — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) April 5, 2023

“That trade wasn’t for them. I would have kept what I had because I was in fourth, fifth spot. What is not broken does not need to be fixed,” Hardaway said in an appearance on “The Carton Show.” “They’re missing a leader. Luka (Doncic) is not a leader. Kyrie is not a leader. Jalen Brunson was a leader.

“A leader shows by example by playing defense. When he says something, he does it also. Those two guys are not leaders. They’re dominant, great scorers.”

Hardaway’s comments are particularly noteworthy considering his son, Tim Hardaway Jr., is a member of the Mavericks. The elder Hardaway might be speaking with some inside knowledge here.

There have certainly been some hints that the Mavericks are experiencing some dysfunction. Perhaps Hardaway has a point that swapping a number of key secondary contributors for Irving simply did not make the team better.