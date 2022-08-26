Timberwolves acquire former NBA draft bust

The Minnesota Timberwolves roster is getting a little more sauce.

The Timberwolves announced in a release on Thursday that they have acquired the returning player rights to former lottery pick Nik Stauskas via their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Local writer Dane Moore adds that the Timberwolves will thus now possess Stauskas’ G League rights. Stauskas may also get a chance to participate in Timberwolves training camp.

The 28-year-old Stauskas is known as one of the bigger draft whiffs of the last decade. He went No. 8 overall to the Sacramento Kings in 2014, a draft that produced All-Star Andrew Wiggins, MVP candidate Joel Embiid, and Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart (ahead of Stauskas) as well as multi-time All-Star Zach LaVine and back-to-back reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (after Stauskas). Meanwhile, Stauskas never even developed into a solid role player and is now headed to the eighth different team of his NBA career (with multiple stints in the G League and overseas mixed in as well).

Stauskas did make the Finals last season with the Boston Celtics (though he saw less than 40 total minutes, both regular season and playoffs combined). But Stauskas was then traded to the Indiana Pacers as part of the Malcolm Brogdon trade and promptly waived by Indiana. At this point, he probably only has the memes left to his name.