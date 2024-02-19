Timberwolves agree to contract extension with former All-Star

The Minnesota Timberwolves have one less thing to worry about this summer.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday that the Timberwolves have agreed to a contract extension with their starting point guard Mike Conley. The deal is for two years and $21 million, keeping Conley out of free agency this offseason and in Minnesota through 2026.

Conley, an All-Star in 2021 with the Utah Jazz, is 36 years old now. But he continues to have a strong impact for a young Timberwolves team that owns the No. 1 seed in the West heading into the second half of the season. Conley is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 assists per game on 44/44/92 shooting splits this year. His steady hand at the controls of the offense and his veteran savvy on defense have been some of the more underrated components of Minnesota’s surprise success.

The Timberwolves already have an obscene amount of long-term money on the books. Franchise player Anthony Edwards will start up a new five-year max extension next season that could be worth up to $260 million, and that is before even mentioning the ridiculous cash that Minnesota has committed to their frontcourt rotation. But few would argue that bringing back Conley at just over $10 million per year isn’t the right move here.