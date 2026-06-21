Timberwolves appear to drop a big trade hint before the 2026 NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made deep playoff runs over the last three seasons but have been unable to get over the hump.

After back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, they took a step back and were eliminated in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

The upcoming 2026 NBA Draft gives Minnesota an opportunity to add a potential game-changing talent to run alongside star Anthony Edwards in the backcourt. However, with the No. 28 pick in the first round, the Timberwolves may need to trade up to land a guard they appear to be targeting.

Minnesota hosted Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. for a workout on Saturday, a possible sign the Timberwolves are looking to make a move to improve their draft position to select him, according to Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

“Philon’s workout is an indication the Wolves are canvassing their options in terms of moving up from No. 28 in the first round,” Hine wrote.

“The last time the Wolves moved up in the draft for a guard, they did so in a major way two years ago. They didn’t have a first-round pick and instead traded a 2031 unprotected first-rounder and a 2030 pick swap to the Spurs to get Rob Dillingham at No. 8.”

In two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Philon averaged 16.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds, while shooting 36.7 percent from deep.

The Timberwolves need to address their backcourt situation in the offseason, especially with Ayo Dosunmu entering free agency.