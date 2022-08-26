 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 25, 2022

Timberwolves F arrested on fugitive warrant

August 25, 2022
by Larry Brown

Taurean Prince in a mug shot

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday night in Miami on a fugitive warrant.

Prince was picked up at Miami International Airport and arrested due to a fugitive warrant for him issued by Texas. Prince was being held at the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department following his arrest.

FOX Sports 640’s Andy Slater says Prince’s warrant in Texas is for “dangerous drugs.”

The Timberwolves responded to the matter by issuing a statement saying they are “aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Prince was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He has played six seasons in the league with four different teams. The 28-year-old is entering his second season with the Timberwolves. He signed a 2-year, $14 million contract extension with the team in June.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus