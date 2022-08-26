Timberwolves F arrested on fugitive warrant

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday night in Miami on a fugitive warrant.

Prince was picked up at Miami International Airport and arrested due to a fugitive warrant for him issued by Texas. Prince was being held at the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department following his arrest.

FOX Sports 640’s Andy Slater says Prince’s warrant in Texas is for “dangerous drugs.”

The Timberwolves responded to the matter by issuing a statement saying they are “aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Prince was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He has played six seasons in the league with four different teams. The 28-year-old is entering his second season with the Timberwolves. He signed a 2-year, $14 million contract extension with the team in June.