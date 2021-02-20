Tobias Harris raves about Joel Embiid after career-best night

Joel Embiid was so dominant on Friday night that teammate Tobias Harris was left contemplating the big man’s place in NBA history.

Embiid dropped a career-high 50 points and collected 17 rebounds as the Sixers beat the Chicago Bulls 112-105. The center was so good that Harris crowned Embiid as the best player he’d ever played with — or would.

Tobias Harris: “I’ll tell my kids one day I played with Joel Embiid. When they’ll ask me who is the best player I ever played with, I’ll say Joel Embiid. It’s an honor to be out there with him on the floor.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 20, 2021

Embiid certainly is establishing himself as one of the league’s best players. He’s a legitimate MVP candidate and Harris probably has a point about him being the best he’s ever played with.

The irony is Embiid has never been shy about crediting his teammates. In fact, his GM thinks they’re a big reason behind his huge step forward this season.