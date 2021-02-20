 Skip to main content
Tobias Harris raves about Joel Embiid after career-best night

February 19, 2021
by Grey Papke

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid was so dominant on Friday night that teammate Tobias Harris was left contemplating the big man’s place in NBA history.

Embiid dropped a career-high 50 points and collected 17 rebounds as the Sixers beat the Chicago Bulls 112-105. The center was so good that Harris crowned Embiid as the best player he’d ever played with — or would.

Embiid certainly is establishing himself as one of the league’s best players. He’s a legitimate MVP candidate and Harris probably has a point about him being the best he’s ever played with.

The irony is Embiid has never been shy about crediting his teammates. In fact, his GM thinks they’re a big reason behind his huge step forward this season.

