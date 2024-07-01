Tobias Harris reunites with his former team

Tobias Harris is returning to one of his former teams.

Harris on Monday agreed to a two-year, $52 million contract with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harris spent the last five seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was widely expected to sign with a new team, but that became a virtual guarantee after the Sixers signed Paul George to a max contract on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Harris has played for five different teams during his career, and this will be his second stint in Detroit. He was with the Pistons from 2016 to 2018 after being traded to Detroit from the Orlando Magic midway through the 2015-2016 season. The Pistons then traded Harris to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018.

Harris averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game for the 76ers last season. He shot .487 from the field and .353 from deep over his 70 starts. The playoffs were another story, however, as Harris averaged just 9.0 points per game and was heavily criticized by fans and the media.

Harris had been linked to some legitimate contending teams, but he wound up with a Detroit team that won a franchise-worst 14 games last season. The Pistons are hoping Harris can help mentor their young roster as they try to rebuild.