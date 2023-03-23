Tom Brady becomes part-owner of WNBA team

Tom Brady is taking on a new business venture after retiring from the NFL.

Brady has purchased an ownership stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, owner Mark Davis announced Thursday. The statement cited Brady’s attendance at a May 2022 game as sparking an interest in buying a stake in the organization.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said in the statement. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games — They were by far the best athletes in our house!”

The statement did not reveal how big Brady’s ownership stake will be.

The Aces are one of the WNBA’s most visible franchises. Coached by Becky Hammon, they are the reigning WNBA champions, having beaten Connecticut 3-1 in September’s finals.

There is some irony in Brady and Davis becoming business partners considering the consistent rumors about Brady possibly playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. Ultimately, the Raiders found a quarterback elsewhere, though Brady comeback rumors will inevitably still persist.