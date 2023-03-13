 Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to sign with AFC team

March 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jimmy Garoppolo in a helmet and pads

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo is the first big quarterback to make his free agency decision, and he will be staying out west after leaving the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo got a three-year deal worth $67.5 million, with $34 million of that guaranteed.

Garoppolo was poised to attract widespread interest in free agency, but the Raiders were named as a strong possibility immediately. The team was in need of a quarterback and opted to go with the experienced veteran in Garoppolo, who has consistently been a winner in San Francisco with a 38-17 record as a starter. The move also reunites Garoppolo with head coach Josh McDaniels, as the two worked together with the New England Patriots.

The move leaves the Houston Texans, among other teams, looking for an alternate option at quarterback. This could also wind up being bad news for the New York Jets if they fail to land Aaron Rodgers via trade.

Jimmy GaroppoloLas Vegas Raiders
.

