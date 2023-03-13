Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to sign with AFC team

Jimmy Garoppolo is the first big quarterback to make his free agency decision, and he will be staying out west after leaving the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The #Raiders are closing in on a deal with QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources say. After six seasons and a Super Bowl appearance with the #49ers, Jimmy G is on his way to Vegas, the site of this season’s Super Bowl, to reunite with Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/R4dSLyj5SX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo got a three-year deal worth $67.5 million, with $34 million of that guaranteed.

Comp update: Raiders are giving former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo a three-year, $67.5 million deal, including $34 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Garoppolo was poised to attract widespread interest in free agency, but the Raiders were named as a strong possibility immediately. The team was in need of a quarterback and opted to go with the experienced veteran in Garoppolo, who has consistently been a winner in San Francisco with a 38-17 record as a starter. The move also reunites Garoppolo with head coach Josh McDaniels, as the two worked together with the New England Patriots.

The move leaves the Houston Texans, among other teams, looking for an alternate option at quarterback. This could also wind up being bad news for the New York Jets if they fail to land Aaron Rodgers via trade.