Tight end says Tom Brady was a ‘lock’ to join Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason after cutting Derek Carr, who had been their starter since 2014. There are questions about who will be their starting QB next season, and even Darren Waller is uncertain of what lies ahead.

Waller was interviewed by Jeff Fedotin for a feature in Forbes and discussed the Raiders’ QB situation. The former Pro Bowl tight end told Fedotin he had no idea who would be the team’s next quarterback. However, he confirmed the rumor about Tom Brady and the Raiders.

Dana White revealed last year that Brady to the Raiders was practically a done deal until Jon Gruden nixed it at the last second.

Waller says he has heard the same thing.

“I’ve heard it from multiple sources that I respect and I’ve been close to,” Waller told Forbes. “They’re like, ‘Yeah, Brady to the Raiders was a lock.’”

Instead, Gruden, who had just completed his second year with the Raiders, chose to keep Carr. Brady then signed with the Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl during his first season with Tampa Bay. He led the Bucs to three straight playoff appearances and consecutive NFC South titles. The Raiders made one playoff appearance over the last three seasons and have cut ties with Carr, while Brady is now retired.

The Raiders really botched that one, though who knows how things would have panned out with Gruden had he not resigned in the middle of the 2021 season.

