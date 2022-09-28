Tom Thibodeau already angering Knicks fans with 1 planned lineup move

It did not take long for Tom Thibodeau to stir up a new round of ire from New York Knicks fans.

Speaking with the media at training camp on Tuesday, the Knicks coach Thibodeau revealed his plans for the starting 2 guard spot next season. Noting that the team needs shooting, Thibodeau said that veteran Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start.

Tom Thibodeau is asked about the starting shooting guard spot: “With Jalen, with RJ, with Julius we need shooting (at SG).” When asked about it, Thibodeau says Evan Fournier is front-runner to start at SG entering training camp. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 27, 2022

Thibodeau’s comment was not what Knicks fans wanted to hear, especially with second-year guard Quentin Grimes lying in wait. Grimes is a far better defender than Fournier and was also a comparable three-point shooter last season (38.1 percent to 38.9 percent from Fournier).

But the Knicks committed a four-year, $73 million contract to Fournier last offseason (though the sunk-cost fallacy might be in play with that one), and Thibodeau rarely plays young guys over veterans. You can understand where the fans are coming from though since the Knicks essentially made Grimes untouchable this summer, possibly costing them a shot at this All-Star.