Top draft pick cannot believe how bad he looks in ‘NBA 2K’

Jaden Ivey has four words for the “NBA 2K” team — “Who’s man is this?!”

The Detroit Pistons rookie, who went with a top-five pick in this year’s NBA Draft, had a funny tweet Saturday expressing dismay with how he looked in the popular basketball video game. Ivey and his Pistons likeness recently were added to the game after he got drafted by Detroit on Thursday.

“Also can’t express how big of a blessing it is to be in 2k, but who is this?” wrote Ivey, along with a bunch of laughing-face emojis.

Also can’t express how big of a blessing it is to be in 2k, but who is this?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5L11hqgEYH — Jaden Ivey (@IveyJaden) June 25, 2022

The hair was probably the only thing that “NBA 2K” got right about the ex-Purdue star Ivey, and even that was a bit questionable. For reference, here is a Photoshopped image shared by the Pistons of what Ivey (on the right) will actually look like wearing their jersey.

Not to fear, a bad “NBA 2K” likeness is a rite of passage for many rookies. We know plenty of players who have gone on to greatness despite getting done wrong by the game.