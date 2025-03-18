Tracy Morgan provides health update after getting sick at Knicks game

Comedian Tracy Morgan provided an update on his health after he threw up at a New York Knicks game on Monday.

Morgan on Tuesday shared a photo on Instagram of himself in a hospital bed giving a thumbs-up sign. He attributed the courtside incident to food poisoning, and said he is doing much better now. He also joked that, since the Knicks wound up winning the game, he will have to throw up on the Madison Square Garden court again in the playoffs to bring more good luck.

“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” Morgan wrote. “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!

“More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.”

Morgan sparked major concern among fans Monday night when he became ill while sitting courtside during Monday’s game against the Miami Heat. Photos and video showed that he threw up on the floor and was bleeding profusely from the nose, and he was taken away in a wheelchair.

Morgan’s health issues sparked extra concern, as he is a diabetic. He has also had his share of health issues stemming from a 2014 car crash that left him with a serious brain injury. Fortunately, this latest incident does not appear to have been as serious as it initially looked.

The 56-year-old actor and comedian is best known for his role on “30 Rock,” as well as his time on “Saturday Night Live.” The Brooklyn native is an avid Knicks fan and can regularly be seen sitting courtside during their home games.