Trae Young seems bothered about not being on Olympic team

Bradley Beal dropped off Team USA Basketball due to health and safety protocols, creating an open roster spot. Trae Young seems to be bothered that he didn’t get the call.

Young sent a tweet showing his issues with the situation. He tweeted a sad face emoji, along with a clip of Isiah Thomas discussing his Olympic team snub on “The Last Dance.”

Young is one of the top emerging players in the NBA and helped lead his Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals. You would think he would be qualified for the team based on skill, but he hasn’t gotten a spot.

Maybe Team USA feels like Young wouldn’t be a great fit for whatever reason. They have Lloyd Pierce on their coaching staff, whom Young reportedly lost confidence in. Also, Young is known for using tactics to draw foul calls that aren’t called the same way in international play.

The US team lost its first two exhibition games and has some work to do after already falling short of upholding the standards of Team USA Basketball.

Young isn’t the first player who seems perturbed about his lack of an invitation.