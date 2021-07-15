Ja Morant sends blunt message to Team USA about replacing Bradley Beal

Team USA is looking for a replacement for Bradley Beal after the guard was forced to withdraw from the team over a positive COVID-19 test. If one tweet is any indication, finding that replacement may be easier said than done.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sent a tweet Thursday that seemed to be clearly directed at Team USA. Morant essentially said that USA Basketball didn’t contact him when putting together the initial roster, so they shouldn’t come calling now.

wasn't hitting me up before, don't hit me up now …. i'm — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 15, 2021

Some players who wanted to be on Team USA were left off the roster initially, but may get a look now. It will be interesting to see if any of them have the same attitude as Morant.

Morant has been pretty direct in suggesting that he feels disrespected by Team USA not even including him on the list of 57 finalists. This stance can’t come as much of a surprise.