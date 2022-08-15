Trae Young calls out NBA over perceived snub

Trae Young is putting the NBA on blast using some very choice emojis.

Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed on Sunday the ten NBA teams that will be playing on Christmas Day this year. Young’s Atlanta Hawks were not one of them. Check out the full list of games:

Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule: Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Grizzlies at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2022

Just minutes after the announcement was made, Young posted a tweet indicated that he disagreed with the league’s decision to snub Atlanta.

👎🗑😂😂😂😂 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 14, 2022

Young and the Hawks played on Christmas Day last season (which was the franchise’s first Christmas game since 1989). Atlanta will also have a more star-studded team this year after their blockbuster trade for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, formerly of the San Antonio Spurs.

But this is probably less a slight by the NBA and more so a business decision based on the fact that the Hawks were uninspiring last season. After their Eastern Conference Finals berth in 2021, Atlanta barely finished the year over .500 and got gentleman’s swept out of the first round by the Miami Heat. The ten above teams are likely far better Christmas Day attractions (though the Hawks weren’t the only notable ones left off the Dec. 25 slate).