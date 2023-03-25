 Skip to main content
Trae Young ejected after firing ball at referee

March 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Trae Young in warmups

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young warms up prior to game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young was ejected from his Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday for firing a ball at a referee.

Young was upset about being called for an offensive foul with just under eight minutes to go in the third quarter. Tyrese Haliburton responded with a 3-pointer for the Pacers, which led the Hawks to call a timeout. As he was heading off the court, Young was annoyed and fired a ball at an official.

Young was called for a technical foul and ejected. He had 14 points with five assists in 21 minutes prior to being tossed.

Young’s ejection for being frustrated with the refs comes just a few days after he made comments critical of them and saying they need to be held more accountable.

It seems like Young’s focus is off if he’s so concerned with the officials and constantly allowing them to take him out of his game.

Trae Young
