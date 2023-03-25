Trae Young ejected after firing ball at referee

Trae Young was ejected from his Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday for firing a ball at a referee.

Young was upset about being called for an offensive foul with just under eight minutes to go in the third quarter. Tyrese Haliburton responded with a 3-pointer for the Pacers, which led the Hawks to call a timeout. As he was heading off the court, Young was annoyed and fired a ball at an official.

Trae Young has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/Xbdiw3vg70 — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) March 25, 2023

Young was called for a technical foul and ejected. He had 14 points with five assists in 21 minutes prior to being tossed.

Young’s ejection for being frustrated with the refs comes just a few days after he made comments critical of them and saying they need to be held more accountable.

“Refs should be held more accountable ($, suspensions, etc.) just like us. They shouldn't get 'We missed it' passes.'” – Trae Young pic.twitter.com/dnDXJwAjSq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 23, 2023

It seems like Young’s focus is off if he’s so concerned with the officials and constantly allowing them to take him out of his game.