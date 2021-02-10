Trae Young comes out in support of playing All-Star Game

The NBA’s decision to host an All-Star Game this season has resulted in major backlash, but Trae Young is one player who will not mind participating.

The Hawks star spoke positively on Tuesday about the All-Star Game, which will be held on March 7 in Atlanta.

“Obviously it’s in Atlanta, I’d love to be a part of it, if there is a game,” said Young, per Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “Hopefully we’ve got a couple guys [as] a part of it. But I understand the backlash from a lot of the other players in the league with families and stuff like that, so I understand both sides.

“I would love to play,” Young went on. “Obviously, another night of rest wouldn’t hurt, but at the same time, I would love to be a part of any All-Star game I’m picked to be selected in. So God willing, I’m part of it.”

The 22-year-old’s comments are noteworthy because the NBA’s elite players seem united in their opposition to this year’s All-Star Game. LeBron James went scorched earth on the league last week. Fellow MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo later followed suit as well.

Young, a starter on last year’s All-Star team, ranks sixth among Eastern Conference guards in the first round of All-Star voting this year. The 2021 game would mark just his second All-Star appearance though, so Young is probably a bit more enthusiastic about it than some of the above players.