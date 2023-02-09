Trail Blazers acquire elite defensive player in trade with 76ers

The Portland Trail Blazers bolstered their defense on Thursday by way of a three-way trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets.

The Blazers acquired guard Matisse Thybulle from the Sixers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Philadelphia got Jalen McDaniels in the deal while the Hornets added Svi Mykhailiuk and multiple second-round picks.

Thybulle is known for being an excellent defender. The 25-year-old was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team the past two seasons. His playing time had taken a huge hit this season in Philly, as Thybulle played just 12.1 minutes per game across 48 contests with the Sixers and was largely out of head coach Doc Rivers’ rotation.

At least one other team was said to have interest in Thybulle, who is the type of role player that can help a contending team.

Portland entered Thursday with a 27-28 record and a half-game lead over the Utah Jazz for the 10th and final postseason spot in the Western Conference.