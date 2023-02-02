 Skip to main content
Report: 1 team emerging as favorite to trade for Jarred Vanderbilt

February 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jarred Vanderbilt is a candidate to be dealt ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and one team has reportedly emerged as a favorite for him.

Stadium’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday that the Portland Trail Blazers are the favorites to acquire Vanderbilt.

“Portland is among a few teams showing interest in Vanderbilt, who appears increasingly likely to be dealt,” Charania reported.

Vanderbilt was one of the players Utah acquired from Minnesota in the massive Rudy Gobert trade.

The 23-year-old former second-round pick is averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season. He has made 41 starts and played in 51 games, averaging 24.2 minutes per contest for Utah.

Vanderbilt is in the second season of a three-year, $13.1 million deal. The 6-foot-9 forward can provide some good frontcourt depth for a team like the Blazers. Portland has Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and Jerami Grant (concussion) as their bigs, but both are dealing with medical issues.

Jarred VanderbiltPortland Trail Blazers
