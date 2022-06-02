Trail Blazers issue response to ownership reports

The messages are very mixed regarding the possibility of a Portland Trail Blazers sale.

After reports emerged Thursday that Nike co-founder Phil Knight was interested in purchasing the team, the Trail Blazers issued a public statement confirming that Knight had made an offer, but that the franchise is not for sale.

Blazers statement: An offer was made by Phil Knight. The team remains not for sale. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2022

This may simply be a form of negotiation, or an attempt to control the narrative. Multiple reports had indicated, however, that Knight was part of a group offering upwards of $2 billion for the Trail Blazers. Perhaps the franchise is seeking a bigger price tag. Knight would certainly be able to afford it, with Bloomberg placing his net worth at $46 billion.

The Trail Blazers are currently owned by a trust in the name of former owner Paul Allen, who died in 2018.