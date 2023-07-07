Trail Blazers’ reported asking price for Damian Lillard revealed

The Portland Trail Blazers are working to grant Damian Lillard’s trade request, but it would appear they expect fair market value and then some for the All-Star point guard.

The Blazers are seeking a return package of four first-round picks and two quality players in any potential trade for Lillard, according to a report from Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian. The offers for Lillard have thus far been “underwhelming,” which is hardly a surprise given the circumstances.

Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, confirmed to Fentress that Lillard only wants to play for the Miami Heat. Goodwin has made it clear to other teams that they would be acquiring an unhappy player if they traded for the 32-year-old.

That has undoubtedly had a major impact on Lillard’s trade value. Without real competition, there is no need for the Heat to offer a massive haul of assets like four first-round picks and multiple quality players. It seems likely that the Heat and Blazers will have to get a third team involved, which is something the two sides are working on.

There has been one potential dark horse mentioned in the Lillard sweepstakes, but Lillard has remained steadfast in his desire to play for the Heat. Because of that, the trade talks could drag on a while longer.