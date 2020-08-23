 Skip to main content
Teammate has surprising comment about Luka Doncic game-winner

August 23, 2020
by Grey Papke

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic’s game-winning shot provided the most dramatic moment of the 2020 NBA Playoffs so far. One of his teammates, however, thought Doncic made it a little harder than he needed to.

Mavericks guard Trey Burke admitted after the game that he thought Doncic could have found a better look for his game-winning shot attempt. Burke did admit, though, that Doncic hardly needed it.

The greats can score from anywhere in the most dramatic moments, and Doncic is starting to look like one of them. Burke is not necessarily wrong — Doncic had a tough look. The step-back bought him a bit of space, though, and it was straightforward for him from there.

Burke was excellent himself in Game 4, providing 25 points on 10/14 shooting. He can probably live with being outshone this time, though.

