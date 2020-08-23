Teammate has surprising comment about Luka Doncic game-winner

Luka Doncic’s game-winning shot provided the most dramatic moment of the 2020 NBA Playoffs so far. One of his teammates, however, thought Doncic made it a little harder than he needed to.

Mavericks guard Trey Burke admitted after the game that he thought Doncic could have found a better look for his game-winning shot attempt. Burke did admit, though, that Doncic hardly needed it.

Mavericks’ Trey Burke on Luka Doncic’s game-winner: “To be truthfully honest, I feel like he could have got a better shot. But, hey man, he ain’t need it. He ain’t need it.” pic.twitter.com/e7ICMwwMam — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 23, 2020

The greats can score from anywhere in the most dramatic moments, and Doncic is starting to look like one of them. Burke is not necessarily wrong — Doncic had a tough look. The step-back bought him a bit of space, though, and it was straightforward for him from there.

Burke was excellent himself in Game 4, providing 25 points on 10/14 shooting. He can probably live with being outshone this time, though.