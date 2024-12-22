Trinity Rodman calls father Dennis’ apology a ‘joke’

Trinity Rodman was the furthest thing from satisfied with her dad Dennis Rodman’s recent apology.

On Wednesday, Trinity appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and spoke openly about her relationship with her father. Trinity alleged that Dennis was basically a deadbeat throughout most of her childhood.

The social media storm that followed eventually led Dennis to apologize to Trinity on a now-deleted Instagram post. In his message, Dennis pinned some of the blame on Trinity for not answering his phone calls and not coming to visit him.

Trinity has since responded to her father’s polarizing apology, calling it a “joke” and claiming she was “done” with the whole issue.

“A joke,” wrote Trinity in an Instagram story posted Thursday. “The response alone. And the attention. Wiping my hands with it and I’m done. Thank you.”

For Trinity Rodman to go on that podcast and be vulnerable took a lot of courage & strength. Then someone in the media immediately reposts what her dad says in response. Clearly the interview didn’t accomplish what Trinity wanted it to accomplish. Stop. Bringing. Up. Her. Father. pic.twitter.com/zt9CcSyB20 — Samantha Dudley (@InspiredByJM) December 20, 2024

Trinity is a rising star in women’s soccer. The 22-year-old plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and is also a part of the U.S. women’s national team.

Dennis and Trinity’s mother Michelle Moyer met in 1999. Dennis and Moyer had two children — DJ, born in 2001, and daughter Trinity born in 2002. Dennis and Moyer were married in 2003. Moyer filed for a divorce in 2004 but they did not finalize the split until 2012 after they had gotten back together for some years.

Dennis, 63, has been married three times. He has three children, including another daughter from his first wife. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.