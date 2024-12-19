Dennis Rodman responds to deadbeat dad allegations from daughter

Dennis Rodman made headlines this week after his daughter unloaded on him in an interview, and the former NBA star has now responded to the unflattering remarks.

Rodman’s 22-year-old daughter Trinity has been making a name for herself as a professional soccer player. She plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and is also a member of the U.S. women’s national team. Her team made the championship of the NWSL but lost to the Pride, and Trinity went viral for a meme move.

In an interview with “Call Her Daddy” that was published on Wednesday, Trinity opened up about her strained relationship with her father. She accused Dennis of abandoning her and called him an “extremely selfish human being.” You can read more from the interview here.

After Trinity’s interview went viral, Dennis apologized in a lengthy Instagram post. He also shared some of his side of the story.

“Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still Try and Never will Stop. I will keep Trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls,” Dennis wrote. “I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time. I’m always here And tell you all the time rather it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am. I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number, You see me calling, I’m still here Dennis RODMAN – Dad.

“FYI: I watch you play All the time (actually flew in to watch you play and was told not to show up bc who I was with instead and me just wanting to support you So I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy. I love All My Kids #untold #storys.”

Dennis and Trinity’s mother Michelle Moyer met in 1999. Dennis and Trinity had two children — DJ, born in 2001, and Trinity born in 2002. Dennis and Moyer were married in 2003. Moyer filed for a divorce in 2004 but they did not finalize the split until 2012 after they had gotten back together for some years.

Dennis, 63, has been married three times. He has three children, including another daughter from his first wife. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.