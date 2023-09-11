 Skip to main content
Ex-NBA champion signing with Cavaliers

September 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Tristan Thompson warming up

Jan 20, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Tristan Thompson is returning to Cleveland.

Thompson is finalizing a deal to return to the Cavaliers, Shams Charania reported on Monday.

Thompson did not play in the NBA last season. He worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers but did not end up signing with them.

Thompson was the No. 4 overall pick by the Cavaliers in 2011 out of Texas. The 32-year-old was on the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA championship-winning team.

Some of Thompson’s best seasons came in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 when he averaged a double-double in both seasons. In the 2021-2022 season, Thompson spent time with the Kings, Pacers and Bulls.

