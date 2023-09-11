Ex-NBA champion signing with Cavaliers

Tristan Thompson is returning to Cleveland.

Thompson is finalizing a deal to return to the Cavaliers, Shams Charania reported on Monday.

C/F Tristan Thompson is finalizing a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thompson is set to return to Cleveland where he was part of 2016 NBA title, four Finals runs, now gives Cavs leadership and some frontcourt depth. pic.twitter.com/ayKEu3JOj1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 11, 2023

Thompson did not play in the NBA last season. He worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers but did not end up signing with them.

Thompson was the No. 4 overall pick by the Cavaliers in 2011 out of Texas. The 32-year-old was on the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA championship-winning team.

Some of Thompson’s best seasons came in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 when he averaged a double-double in both seasons. In the 2021-2022 season, Thompson spent time with the Kings, Pacers and Bulls.