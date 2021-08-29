 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 29, 2021

Twitter loves Boban Marjanovic’s new mustache

August 29, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Boban Marjanovic

Just when you thought that the Internet could not love him any more, Boban Marjanovic is outdoing himself once again.

The Dallas Mavericks posted an image on Sunday of the seven-foot fan favorite rocking a sweet new mustache.

Naturally, Twitter went crazy over the look. Many compared Marjanovic to famous actors and TV characters while others just expressed their glee.

Marjanovic re-signed with the Dallas Mavericks on a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason. He remained a per-minute beast last season, averaging 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in only 8.2 minutes per game.

When it comes to the mustache, this has to be our favorite thing that Marjanovic has done since he went full Addams Family last year.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus