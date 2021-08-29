Twitter loves Boban Marjanovic’s new mustache

Just when you thought that the Internet could not love him any more, Boban Marjanovic is outdoing himself once again.

The Dallas Mavericks posted an image on Sunday of the seven-foot fan favorite rocking a sweet new mustache.

Naturally, Twitter went crazy over the look. Many compared Marjanovic to famous actors and TV characters while others just expressed their glee.

Hahaha this dude is so weird and genuine and amazing and we are all lucky he's part of the NBA community. What a great dude. — Jason Metz (@JAYMKTG) August 29, 2021

Boban looks like the guy who’d steal your girlfriend in a telenovela..tall, dark & handsome — CJ1974 (@ChrisCj1974) August 29, 2021

Marjanovic re-signed with the Dallas Mavericks on a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason. He remained a per-minute beast last season, averaging 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in only 8.2 minutes per game.

When it comes to the mustache, this has to be our favorite thing that Marjanovic has done since he went full Addams Family last year.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0