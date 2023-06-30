 Skip to main content
Twitter reacts to Jerami Grant’s insanely large new contract with Blazers

June 30, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Jerami Grant in warmups

Mar 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant (9) looks on before a game against the Toronto Raptors at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

You certainly cannot accuse the Portland Trail Blazers of being cheap this offseason.

The Blazers backed up the Brinks truck on Friday for Jerami Grant, agreeing to sign him to a wild new contract of five years and $160 million (per Shams Charania of The Athletic).

Already 29 years old, the move sets Grant up to make $32 million per year from the team through his mid-30s.

Twitter naturally had some strong reactions to those eye-popping contract numbers for Grant. Here were a few of the best jokes, some of which made plays on Damian Lillard’s uncertain future with the Blazers and other of which referenced Grant’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

StatMuse also shared a list of players that Grant is now set to make more money than on a per-year basis.

Grant is a fine player who scores 20 points per game, hit threes at a 40 percent clip last season, and blows stuff up defensively with his length and activity. But it is a serious risk to shell out that kind of contract for Grant, especially when Lillard might still ask out and trigger a full-on rebuild.

You can’t blame the Blazers for rolling the dice in the hopes of convincing Lillard to stay though. They had to do something now that one of Lillard’s dream scenarios for the Blazers is officially off the table.

Jerami Grant Portland Trail Blazers
