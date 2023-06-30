Twitter reacts to Jerami Grant’s insanely large new contract with Blazers

You certainly cannot accuse the Portland Trail Blazers of being cheap this offseason.

The Blazers backed up the Brinks truck on Friday for Jerami Grant, agreeing to sign him to a wild new contract of five years and $160 million (per Shams Charania of The Athletic).

Already 29 years old, the move sets Grant up to make $32 million per year from the team through his mid-30s.

Twitter naturally had some strong reactions to those eye-popping contract numbers for Grant. Here were a few of the best jokes, some of which made plays on Damian Lillard’s uncertain future with the Blazers and other of which referenced Grant’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

$160 MILLION FOR JERAMI GRANT?? pic.twitter.com/ygv5tlif2t — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 30, 2023

Jerami Grant and Rich Paul right now pic.twitter.com/OYfveSXOVt — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 30, 2023

Blazers GM Joe Cronin to @Dame_Lillard after re-signing Jerami Grant. pic.twitter.com/YbwTABF5y0 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) June 30, 2023

The blazers are paying Jerami Grant by how much???

pic.twitter.com/etUZxgbkaH — . (@30_dynasty) June 30, 2023

StatMuse also shared a list of players that Grant is now set to make more money than on a per-year basis.

Jerami Grant new average salary is $32 million per year. That is higher than:

Brandon Ingram

Jamal Murray

Devin Booker

Jalen Brunson

Karl-Anthony Towns

Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/BdSqwdZ1MD — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 30, 2023

Grant is a fine player who scores 20 points per game, hit threes at a 40 percent clip last season, and blows stuff up defensively with his length and activity. But it is a serious risk to shell out that kind of contract for Grant, especially when Lillard might still ask out and trigger a full-on rebuild.

You can’t blame the Blazers for rolling the dice in the hopes of convincing Lillard to stay though. They had to do something now that one of Lillard’s dream scenarios for the Blazers is officially off the table.