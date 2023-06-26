Report: Damian Lillard has 1 dream scenario with Blazers

Damian Lillard will at some point have to make a decision on his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he still appears to have some wild hopes for the team to try to make them immediate contenders.

Lillard still wants the Blazers to try to build a contender and harbors one “dream scenario,” according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. That scenario involves the Blazers re-signing forward Jerami Grant and also bringing in Draymond Green as a free agent.

Lillard’s dream scenario is likely to remain just that. While the Blazers could bring back Grant, it is difficult to see where they would find the salary cap space to sign Green to anything close to the sort of contract he will likely want. That is part of the reason most expect him to return to Golden State.

The Blazers are in a tough spot. Lillard has been tremendously loyal, but they probably cannot build the team that he wants around him. He is ultimately going to have to choose between his loyalty and his chances of pursuing a title.