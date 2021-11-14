Twitter reacts to viral video of Adam Sandler meeting Anthony Edwards

Friday night saw a meeting of two titans: the Ant Man and Happy Gilmore.

The Minnesota Timberwolves tweeted out an awesome video of actor Adam Sandler meeting young phenom Anthony Edwards before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ant x Adam Sandler We need an @Antjr1_ appearance in your next movie, @AdamSandler 👀 pic.twitter.com/KBU11xuDiB — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 13, 2021

Another angle showed Sandler asking Wolves teammate Malik Beasley to call Edwards over.

Adam Sandler just wanted to meet Anthony Edwards 🤞 @theantedwards_ (via mikemorales0824/TT) pic.twitter.com/QryEZ1GkRV — Overtime (@overtime) November 13, 2021

Naturally, Twitter had some funny reactions and jokes about what the two men might have been talking about. Here were some of the best ones.

Ant will be Sandler's son in Grown Ups 3. — Timberwolves Brasil (de 🏠) (@twolves_brasil) November 13, 2021

“I got some fits for you Ant” lmao https://t.co/QdTSBUp1KQ — Deangelo Jeremitrius Vickers (@Jay_Bean05) November 13, 2021

Adam said you know I can drop 30 on you right https://t.co/VPANzbnN7c — Ty Love (@ty2re2l) November 13, 2021

“I’m doing a Happy Gilmore prequel and I want you to play a young Chubbs.” — Jerry Ramsey (@TVsJerry) November 13, 2021

Sandler is a Laker fan and has even jokingly lobbied them for a roster spot. Thus, he was probably not happy about the 107-83 beatdown that Edwards and the Wolves ended up putting on the Lakers.

But of course some of the jokes about Sandler meeting Edwards were going to be centered around the former’s ability to ball. We have seen many times before that the 55-year-old actor can more than hold his own on the court.

Photo: Sep 6, 2012; Queens, NY, USA; Movie actor Adam Sandler reacts during an exhibition doubles match on day eleven of the 2012 US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports