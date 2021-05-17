Video: Adam Sander shows off skills in another pickup basketball game

Adam Sandler is a basketball fanatic and is known for jumping into random pickup games while he travels around the country. He was at it again in New York this week, and let’s just say his dime-dropping skills remain intact.

Sandler has apparently been playing with some people at a park in Long Island recently. A couple of videos of him balling on Sunday went viral, including one of the actor and filmmaker dishing an awesome pass to a guy who unfortunately airballed a shot from beyond the arc. Check it out:

Friend sent me this video of Adam Sandler hoopin’ on Long Island… He’s out here playing pick up everyday pic.twitter.com/9JzbqQyeaK — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 17, 2021

It looked like Sander was dropping dimes all game:

More Adam Sandler pickup content for the TL pic.twitter.com/hmUVIBMVqs — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 17, 2021

If you remember, Sandler went viral for an awesome pass in a pickup game when he was promoting one of his movies a little over a year ago. You can see that video here.

Sandler, 54, has joined random pickup games on the road countless times. People love it, and you can understand why. There are few famous actors who interact with fans more regularly than he does.