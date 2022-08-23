Tyler Herro breaks little kid’s ankles in viral video

Tyler Herro is a bad, bad man.

Herro was kind enough to spend some time with kids at a youth basketball camp recently, but he showed absolutely no mercy to one particular youngster. In a video that went viral, the Miami Heat star can be seen hitting a kid that could not have been over 8 years old with a ferocious cross-over. The poor little guy got put in a blender.

You can see another angle below:

That is just plain wrong. Herro certainly gave that kid a memory he will never forget, whether he likes it or not.

Herro, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, has been the subject of some trade rumors this offseason. When the Heat see the new cross-over he has added to his repertoire, they probably won’t want him going anywhere.