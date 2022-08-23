 Skip to main content
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Tyler Herro breaks little kid’s ankles in viral video

August 23, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dec 14, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Herro is a bad, bad man.

Herro was kind enough to spend some time with kids at a youth basketball camp recently, but he showed absolutely no mercy to one particular youngster. In a video that went viral, the Miami Heat star can be seen hitting a kid that could not have been over 8 years old with a ferocious cross-over. The poor little guy got put in a blender.

You can see another angle below:

That is just plain wrong. Herro certainly gave that kid a memory he will never forget, whether he likes it or not.

Herro, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, has been the subject of some trade rumors this offseason. When the Heat see the new cross-over he has added to his repertoire, they probably won’t want him going anywhere.

