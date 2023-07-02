Tyler Herro’s younger brother announces his college commitment

Tyler Herro may not know right now where he will be playing basketball next season, but at least his younger brother is all set.

Austin Herro, 19-year-old brother of the Miami Heat guard Herro, officially announced his college commitment on Sunday. He will be headed to the University of South Carolina to play for the Gamecocks.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Austin just graduated from Whitnall High School in Milwaukee County, Wis. He had 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.7 steals per game last season on 45/36/77 shooting splits (per Wisconsin Sports Network).

Like his older brother, Austin is going to play for an SEC college (Tyler went to the University of Kentucky). But South Carolina’s basketball program is a bit less prestigious, especially after going 11-21 last season in their first year under new head coach Lamont Paris (who took over for Frank Martin).

There is uncertainty in the Herro family at the moment over Tyler’s trade status (which he further fueled speculation about this weekend). Whether Tyler stays or goes though, we know for a fact that Austin is about to kick off an exciting new era of his own.