Tyler Herro fuels speculation with big change to his Twitter bio

Tyler Herro has had his name come up in trade rumors recently, and the former Sixth Man of the Year might be anticipating that the Miami Heat are going to part ways with him.

Fans noticed on Sunday that Herro removed the words “Miami Heat guard” from his Twitter bio and made his header photo black. The previous photo showed him working on his jump shot at the Heat’s facility.

Tyler Herro has removed “Miami Heat guard” from his bio and changed his header pic.twitter.com/JxwRAYbG8V — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 2, 2023

That seems significant, especially since a report this week claimed Miami is prepared to include Herro in a potential trade for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

Lillard has asked the Blazers for a trade, and the Heat are clearly his top — if not only — choice. Portland would likely ask for Herro as part of any package for Lillard.

Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season. He suffered an injury in the first game of the playoffs and was expected to return at some point in the NBA Finals, but he never made it back.