 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 2, 2023

Tyler Herro fuels speculation with big change to his Twitter bio

July 2, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Tyler Herro in warmups

Mar 29, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Herro has had his name come up in trade rumors recently, and the former Sixth Man of the Year might be anticipating that the Miami Heat are going to part ways with him.

Fans noticed on Sunday that Herro removed the words “Miami Heat guard” from his Twitter bio and made his header photo black. The previous photo showed him working on his jump shot at the Heat’s facility.

That seems significant, especially since a report this week claimed Miami is prepared to include Herro in a potential trade for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

Lillard has asked the Blazers for a trade, and the Heat are clearly his top — if not only — choice. Portland would likely ask for Herro as part of any package for Lillard.

Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season. He suffered an injury in the first game of the playoffs and was expected to return at some point in the NBA Finals, but he never made it back.

Article Tags

Miami HeatTyler Herro
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus