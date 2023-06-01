Tyler Herro could return sooner than expected for Heat

The Miami Heat could be getting a big boost for the NBA Finals even sooner than they expected.

Tyler Herro, who suffered a broken hand in Miami’s first game of the playoffs, has been ramping up his workouts recently in anticipation of playing at some point in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. After the Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Game 3 of the Finals is the target return date for Herro.

Herro could be cleared even sooner, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The ESPN insider said Thursday that the Heat have not ruled out having Herro for Game 2 on Sunday.

Reporting for NBA Today on Miami guard Tyler Herro’s timeline for a return in the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/gDDW8E3ROh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2023

“I’m told that Game 2 on Sunday looms as a possibility for Tyler Herro. He’ll have a couple more days here to test out that fractured right hand that has now healed,” Wojnarowski said. “He’s on the court working out. Can that hand take contact? … When players come back from an injury like that, you’re gonna have to be ready to absorb contact. But, certainly, Sunday (before) Game 2 is something he will test out. If not Sunday, then Game 3 on Wednesday back in Miami.”

It seemed extremely likely that Herro would miss the remainder of the season when he suffered the broken hand. The main reason for that is few people expected the 8-seed Heat to reach the NBA Finals.

Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists during the regular season. If he is fully healthy, he could make a massive difference for Miami in a series in which they are a huge underdog.