Tyrese Maxey gave 1 heartfelt explanation for 50-point night

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey took no credit for his 50-point masterpiece Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

Maxey put the Sixers on his back in a 137-126 win against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Kentucky product finished with 50 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and 7 three-pointers. He became the first 76ers guard to score 50 points since Allen Iverson.

Tyrese Maxey was on fire as he put up a CAREER-HIGH 5⃣0⃣ PTS in the Sixers' win over the Pacers! 🔥 50 PTS

🔥 7 REB

🔥 5 AST

🔥 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/2eYNhlaL52 — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2023

Tyrese Maxey's 50 points are the most in a game by a 76ers guard since Allen Iverson on December 23, 2005 against the Hawks (had 53). https://t.co/YCAy256fuO — Matt Williams (@StatsWilliams) November 13, 2023

After the game, Maxey was asked about what fueled his seemingly effortless scoring binge. The 76ers guard said that his stellar play was entirely in honor of Kelly Oubre Jr.

“Man, this had nothing to do with me. This is all Kelly Oubre, man. We’re praying for him. Love my dog. I just met him, but I love him. I hope he gets well soon,” said Maxey

"Man, this had nothing to do with me. This is all Kelly Oubre, man. We praying for him… Love my dawg. I hope he gets well soon." – Tyrese Maxey. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/SKEnWDJpiB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 13, 2023

Oubre was struck by a car on Saturday while walking near his residence in Central City. Details of his accident can be found here.

The 76ers sent Oubre a video of Maxey receiving the game ball in the locker room after the the win.

Nick Nurse said the Sixers tried to FaceTime Kelly Oubre Jr from the locker room but couldn’t get through. They shot a video for him instead of Tyrese Maxey getting the game ball — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) November 13, 2023

Oubre played eight games for the Sixers before his accident. He averaged 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field.

Oubre began the season coming off the bench. But after a strong first three games, he joined Maxey in the starting lineup over his last five contests.