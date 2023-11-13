 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 12, 2023

Tyrese Maxey gave 1 heartfelt explanation for 50-point night

November 12, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Tyrese Maxey during a game

May 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) against the Boston Celtics during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey took no credit for his 50-point masterpiece Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

Maxey put the Sixers on his back in a 137-126 win against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Kentucky product finished with 50 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and 7 three-pointers. He became the first 76ers guard to score 50 points since Allen Iverson.

After the game, Maxey was asked about what fueled his seemingly effortless scoring binge. The 76ers guard said that his stellar play was entirely in honor of Kelly Oubre Jr.

“Man, this had nothing to do with me. This is all Kelly Oubre, man. We’re praying for him. Love my dog. I just met him, but I love him. I hope he gets well soon,” said Maxey

Oubre was struck by a car on Saturday while walking near his residence in Central City. Details of his accident can be found here.

The 76ers sent Oubre a video of Maxey receiving the game ball in the locker room after the the win.

Oubre played eight games for the Sixers before his accident. He averaged 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field.

Oubre began the season coming off the bench. But after a strong first three games, he joined Maxey in the starting lineup over his last five contests.

Article Tags

Kelly OubrePhiladelphia 76ersTyrese Maxey
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus