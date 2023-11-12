Details emerge about injuries Kelly Oubre suffered when he was hit by car

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a car over the weekend, and we now know more about the injuries he sustained in the incident.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Oubre was struck by a motor vehicle while Oubre was walking near his residence in Center City, Philadelphia on Saturday evening. The 27-year-old received treatment at a local hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Wojnarowski added that Oubre will miss “significant” time but should play again this season.

Some more details about the injuries emerged on Sunday morning. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oubre sustained broken ribs in addition to some other cuts and bruises.

Sources: 76ers G/F Kelly Oubre Jr. sustained broken ribs and an assortment of bruises and cuts to his body after being struck by a car in Philadelphia on Saturday night. Oubre fortunately avoided more serious injuries, but will now miss significant time. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2023

The 76ers returned from a road game in Detroit against the Pistons on Friday night (which Philly won 114-106). They will face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday to kick off a three-game home stand.

After signing with the 76ers on a very modest contract in September, Oubre had been a pleasant surprise. He was averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds a game on an excellent 50.0 percent from the field over the team’s first eight games. Oubre has started five games.