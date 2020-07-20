Steven Adams mocks those who have complained about NBA bubble

A number of NBA players have expressed frustration with the arrangements inside the bubble campus in Orlando, but Steven Adams is joining those who have reminded us life could be a lot worse.

Adams shared some of his thoughts on the Walt Disney World bubble on Monday. The Oklahoma City Thunder star tried to put things in perspective by saying teams are “living in a bloody resort.”

Birthday boy Steven Adams, on life inside the Orlando bubble: "Let's be clear, mate. This is not Syria, mate. It's not that hard…We're living in a bloody resort." pic.twitter.com/THgZZOOIaO — Luke Slabaugh (@LukeSlabaugh) July 20, 2020

“Let’s be clear — this is not Syria, mate. You know what I mean? It’s not that hard,” the New Zealand-born Adams said. “We’re living in a bloody resort, you know? Everyone’s gonna complain. Everyone has their own preferences, but it’s not anything too serious. It’s just a bit of dry food here and there and you get bored every now and then. It’s all good, man.”

Adams added that he is enjoying the experience because it has given him an opportunity to interact with players on other teams.

LeBron James jokingly compared heading off to the NBA bubble to serving a prison sentence, but his latest remarks about living in Orlando had a much different tone. Other players have complained about the hotel rooms and menu options.

With everything that has been going on in the world, it’s a bad look for NBA players to act like having Walt Disney World resorts to themselves is the equivalent of living in poverty. Adams is not the only player who seems to realize that.