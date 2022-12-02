Udonis Haslem goes viral for savage response to troll

Udonis Haslem went full George Jefferson this week.

The Miami Heat veteran Haslem had a savage response to an Instagram troll on Wednesday. At one point during the previous day’s game, the 42-year-old Haslem was tasked with defending Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum, who is nearly two decades Haslem’s junior. The moment made for quite the sight, and Tatum easily blew by Haslem for the layup.

WHY IS UDONIS HASLEM GUARDING JAYSON TATUM THIS SHOULD BE ILLEGAL 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1rLoZIWwml — buckets (@buckets) December 1, 2022

An Instagram user by the name of “yuval.griffin” reacted to the video with the comment, “why is that artifact on Tatum in the first place?” That led to a reply from Haslem himself, who hit back with two words — “yo momma!!!”

Haslem, who is in his 20th and final NBA season, has not seen much court time over the last half-decade. But he was pressed into service Wednesday with primary Heat backup center Dewayne Dedmon sidelined due to a foot injury. Fellow bigs Omer Yurtseven (still recovering from ankle surgery) and Orlando Robinson (now back in the G League) were also unavailable as was Heat star Jimmy Butler, creating an even bigger frontcourt vacuum.

The three-time champion Haslem should not feel too bad because no one on the Heat was able to stop Tatum, who finished with a season-high 49 points in a 134-121 victory for the Celtics. But at least Haslem’s trash talk game is still as sharp was it was in his prime.