Udonis Haslem sends vulgar message to ESPN over disrespect towards Heat

Udonis Haslem is still somehow an active NBA player, and he is making the most of the time that he has left.

The Miami Heat veteran Haslem sent a vulgar message to ESPN this week in an appearance on “The Dan LeBatard Show.” ESPN’s analytics department recently gave the Heat just a three percent chance of winning their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat have a 3% chance of reaching the NBA Finals, according to ESPN Analytics 😮 pic.twitter.com/CbeoYzZQOx — ESPN (@espn) May 15, 2023

“I’m sure the a–alytics, a–aholics, or whatever they call themselves had us not beating Milwaukee either in the first round,” Haslem said. “I’m sure the a–alytics probably didn’t have me sitting here with three rings and [as] the leading rebounder in Heat history. I don’t listen to a–alytics.”

In what will be the third conference finals matchup between the Heat and the Celtics in the last four years, the Celtics are indeed heavily favored and should be. They have homecourt advantage, won 57 games in the regular season, and are the healthier team right now as well.

But as Haslem hinted at, the Heat already pulled off an even bigger upset by taking out the league-best Milwaukee Bucks in a major five-game stunner during the first round. No matter what the odds say, Miami feels that they can beat anybody at any time. It is especially so in this series for Haslem, who has longstanding beef with the Celtics.