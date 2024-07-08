Unbelievable fact about DeMar DeRozan’s move to Kings goes viral

DeMar DeRozan is apparently pulling a LeBron James.

The six-time All-Star DeRozan landed with his new NBA team over the weekend, agreeing to a sign-and-trade move to the Sacramento Kings for a good amount of money. The move came days after Sacramento drafted ex-Big East Player of the Year Devin Carter with their lottery pick (No. 13 overall) in this year’s draft.

In the wake of the news, a wild fact went viral about the new teammates DeRozan and Carter. DeRozan already played with Carter’s father Anthony back on the 2011-12 Toronto Raptors. Now DeRozan is set to play with the son in Sacramento.

Devin noted this by writing, “Full circle” in a post to X.

DeMar DeRozan played with Devin Carter’s father, Anthony Carter, back in 2011-12 (via BBall/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZYuxtklMdc — Kicks (@kicks) July 7, 2024

Full circle — Devin Carter (@kingcarter2225) July 7, 2024

DeRozan, who turns 35 years old next month, has been around the block. The Kings are now his fourth career NBA team as he enters his 16th season in the league. There is a bit of happenstance with the Carters since DeRozan played with Anthony, now 49, in what ended up being Anthony’s final NBA season. But regardless, that is indeed a cool full-circle moment now that DeRozan is teammates in Sacramento with Devin, 22, as well.

Interestingly enough too, Anthony is now an assistant coach for another notable Western Conference team.