Sacramento Kings make major offseason move

The Sacramento Kings are not laying down this offseason and letting everyone else around them improve without making an addition themselves.

The Kings are acquiring DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal involving three teams. They are signing the soon-to-be 35-year-old to a 3-year, $76 million deal.

The trade also involves the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls.

San Antonio is receiving Harrison Barnes and a 2031 unprotected pick swap from Sacramento as part of the deal.

The Bulls will receive Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash.

DeRozan is receiving $59 million guaranteed over the first two years of the deal and has a partial guarantee.

DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game last season for Chicago. He was an All-Star the two previous seasons and should offer the Kings plenty of scoring.

Sacramento went 46-36 last season, which placed them 9th in the West. They lost in a play-in game against the Pelicans and did not officially make the playoffs. They are hoping to improve upon that showing next season and believe DeRozan will help them get there.