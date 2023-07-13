Grizzlies hiring notable former NBA point guard

A notable name is joining the parade inside the Grizzlies’ city.

Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian reported Thursday that the Grizzlies are hiring Anthony Carter, the former NBA guard. Carter had been working as an assistant coach and director of player development for the Miami Heat. He is credited with developing some of Miami’s famed undrafted players such as Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, Hill adds.

Carter, 48, played in the NBA for 13 seasons and six different teams. He might be best known for the 2003 incident in which his agent forgot to fax in the paperwork that Carter intended to exercise his player option for the next season with the Miami Heat. As a result, Carter became a free agent, and the Heat used their unexpected cap space to sign Lamar Odom (who was eventually traded as part of the package for Shaquille O’Neal).

But since retiring in 2012, Carter has made a new name for himself as a coach. Prior to returning to the Heat, Carter also worked as an assistant for the Toronto Raptors and in the NBA G League. Now he will be tasked with molding a young Grizzlies roster, becoming the latest underrated addition for them this summer.