Unexpected player getting signature shoe after NBA Finals

The 2026 NBA Finals saw Jalen Brunson face off against Victor Wembanyama in a battle for the ages. Neither of them are getting a signature shoe just yet.

New York Knicks swingman extraordinaire OG Anunoby is getting his own signature shoe courtesy of Skechers. The shoe brand’s president, Michael Greenberg, confirmed the news but did not share much else.

“It’s too early to share specific details,” Greenberg said. “But we do have a signature shoe in the works.”

Anunoby reportedly filed a trademark request for a logo earlier this year, and now we know why.

Skechers said OG Anunoby has a signature shoe coming.



"It’s too early to share specific details," Skechers president Michael Greenberg said in a statement, "but we do have a signature shoe in the works."



OG filed a trademark request w/ the US Patent Office for a logo this year. pic.twitter.com/BYTBclQBur — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) June 16, 2026

It’s unclear whether Anunoby’s signature shoe would have already been in the works, regardless of his standout performance in the 2026 playoffs. If Skechers was still unsure during the NBA Finals, OG’s Game 4 tip-in probably pushed the California-based brand over the edge.

Most would have assumed Brunson, a Nike athlete, would have been the first to get a signature shoe following his Finals MVP-winning performance earlier this month. But Brunson has opted to remain under the Kobe Brand to honor his idol.

It may only be a matter of time before Wembanyama, also signed with Nike, gets his own shoe. But the Swoosh may be wary of the dreaded big man curse when it comes to selling signature shoes, and may be waiting until his star power becomes undeniable.

Instead, Anunoby flew in from out of nowhere to beat everyone to the spot, just like he did to end Game 4.