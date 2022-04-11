Unexpected suitor emerging for Russell Westbrook?

The Los Angeles Lakers will obviously be trying to ship Russell Westbrook halfway to Siberia this offseason, and now a fairly unexpected landing spot appears to be emerging for him.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that rival executives believe the Indiana Pacers may become a suitor for the former NBA MVP Westbrook. Charania does add though that any trade involving Westbrook will be difficult due to the 33-year-old’s massive salary.

Westbrook has a player option for roughly $47.1 million next season that he is widely expected to exercise. Westbrook does not appear to be amenable to accepting a contract buyout either.

As a rebuilding small-market team, the Pacers seem like a strange fit for the nine-time All-Star Westbrook. They traded Domantas Sabonis in February and could be selling off some other impact players this summer too. Adding a player like Westbrook (who would raise the team’s collective floor) does not really make sense if Indiana wants to bottom out for a high lottery pick.

Charania notes that the Lakers do not have a first-round draft pick to trade until 2027, which will make it even harder for them to attach the sweetener necessary to offload Westbrook. That said, the Lakers are only on the hook for one more year of Westbrook at most and another more realistic possible trade partner is out there as well.

Photo: Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports