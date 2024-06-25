USA Basketball names Cameron Brink’s injury replacement for Olympic team

Cameron Brink will be replaced at the Paris Games by a fellow Los Angeles Sparks player.

USA Basketball made the announcement on Monday that Dearica Hamby has been selected to replace Brink on the women’s 3-on-3 basketball team that will be competing during the Olympics later this summer. Hamby now joins a four-member roster along with Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, and Rhyne Howard.

A two-time WNBA All-Star who also won a championship with the Las Vegas Aces in 2022, the 6-foot-3 Hamby will bring more size and defense in Brink’s absence. She also has strong experience in 3-on-3 international play, leading Team USA to the gold medal in the 3-on-3 FIBA AmeriCup in 2023 as the tournament MVP.

The rookie star Brink was originally going to compete at the Olympics but went down with a torn ACL during a game earlier this month (video here). While that was a tough blow just over a month before the start of the Paris Games, Team USA has at least found a qualified replacement in Hamby.