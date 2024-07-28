Former USC basketball star lands deal with Western Conference playoff team

A former USC Trojan is following Bronny James to the Pacific Division.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that guard Boogie Ellis has landed a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Ellis will be getting a chance to compete for an open roster spot during Sacramento’s training camp, Charania adds.

The 23-year-old Ellis is a 6-foot-1 guard who starred for USC after transferring from the University of Memphis (where he was an NIT champion in 2021). Ellis led the Trojans in scoring last season with 16.5 points per game and was named an All-Pac-12 selection for the second straight year.

Ultimately, Ellis went undrafted this year, likely due to his size, his subpar field goal percentage (42.7 last season), and his low assist numbers. But now Ellis will get a chance to latch on with a Kings team that traded away guard Chris Duarte this offseason and is dealing with an extended absence from lottery pick Devin Carter (shoulder surgery) too. Of course, there is also another notable USC alum that Sacramento brought in this summer.