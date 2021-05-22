Victor Oladipo could be cleared by November after quad surgery

Victor Oladipo’s quad injury was apparently quite severe, but the doctor who operated on the Miami Heat guard is optimistic about a rather quick and full recovery.

Oladipo underwent season-ending surgery on May 13 to repair his latest quad issue, and the doctor who did the operation was surprised he was able to play through the injury in the first place.

“I repaired the quad tendon and did it a little differently than [he had] it done before,” orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jonathan Glashow told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “The quad wasn’t really hooked up. It was torn, and I reattached it. I was amazed he was playing with what he had. I’m very optimistic that I could clear him in six months, by November. I think he’s going to play really well again.

“[The surgery] went extremely well, and it’s healing beautifully. I’m confident he’ll play next year.”

Oladipo is headed into free agency, so this should be a big relief. That’s especially true in light of some of the speculation about his recovery time.

It’s also interesting that the doctor who operated on Oladipo this time around seemed to suggest that something wasn’t done quite right on Oladipo’s previous surgery in Jan. 2019. Oladipo already seemed to have a difficult relationship with his former team, and that might not help matters.

Photo: Michael Tipton/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0